SAVING ONE KITTEN AT A TIME

A micro rescue

As an independent micro rescue, Orphan Kitten Rescue has partnered with the community and continues to make  positive impact in the lives and welfare of orphaned kittens. It is our goal to find compassionate, caring, and loving people to help make a difference from volunteering time, making a donation, to staying informed and advocating online. Together we can rescue and help save the life’s of countless kittens.

Adoptable kittens 

Pictures and profiles of the kittens we have rescued that are viewable for adoption. 

List of services included with adoptions.

Upon approval of adoption application. Each kitten has had at least two round of shots, multiple deworming treatments, flea baths and medications, ear mite medication, microchipped and placement of microchip, lifetime access to microchip online, lots and lots of love and have been or are pending to be spayed/neutered. If you are ready to fill out the adoption application please click below. 

Help save lives 

Fostering is easy. You tell us the age and characteristics of the kitten you want to foster. We find one for you, provide all the supplies you would need and all you do is snuggle the kitten. Message us if you are interested in fostering.

Fostering

Interested in fostering? Click below to contact us.

We are dedicated to stepping up our Rehabilitation efforts, which is by no means an easy feat. But through cooperation and community involvement, we believe we can facilitate progress in this area. We are always looking for more foster parents. We will provide all the necessary items needed for you and your kitten/kittens to be successful. Please contact us to inquire about being a foster parent or any questions regarding fostering kittens. 

Volunteer 

Saving kittens

We are always in need of volunteers. Click below to join our team and learn more about what we do.

Our Work

Campaigns & Projects

Bottle feeding newborns 

We have dedicated volunteers that specialize in caring for newborns, giving them the best chance at living a long healthy loving life.

Safety and comfort

We have volunteers that are able to meet the different needs of each kitten. We give them a safe loving environment were they can grow socially and physically. Some are raised among dogs for social interaction. We also have older foster cats that help welcome them into their temporary homes. 

Love

With our mission always in mind, we strive to find new strategies to make our Rescue efforts more effective. Contact us to learn more about our team’s hard work and commitment to this cause.

Donations

If fostering and volunteering isn’t an option for you we could also use your help with donations. Donations go towards every aspect of caring for the kittens from medical care,food,litter,bedding,cages to toys for brain development. Any amount helps and is greatly appreciated. 

Meet the team

Coming soon!

Contact us

Call or email us and we’ll do our best with helping kittens in need or any question you may have. If you found a kitten please call and leave contact information if we don’t pick up please. 

