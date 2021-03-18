SAVING ONE KITTEN AT A TIME
A micro rescue
As an independent micro rescue, Orphan Kitten Rescue has partnered with the community and continues to make positive impact in the lives and welfare of orphaned kittens. It is our goal to find compassionate, caring, and loving people to help make a difference from volunteering time, making a donation, to staying informed and advocating online. Together we can rescue and help save the life’s of countless kittens.
Adoptable kittens
Pictures and profiles of the kittens we have rescued that are viewable for adoption.
List of services included with adoptions.
Upon approval of adoption application. Each kitten has had at least two round of shots, multiple deworming treatments, flea baths and medications, ear mite medication, microchipped and placement of microchip, lifetime access to microchip online, lots and lots of love and have been or are pending to be spayed/neutered. If you are ready to fill out the adoption application please click below.
Help save lives
Fostering is easy. You tell us the age and characteristics of the kitten you want to foster. We find one for you, provide all the supplies you would need and all you do is snuggle the kitten. Message us if you are interested in fostering.
Fostering
Interested in fostering? Click below to contact us.
We are dedicated to stepping up our Rehabilitation efforts, which is by no means an easy feat. But through cooperation and community involvement, we believe we can facilitate progress in this area. We are always looking for more foster parents. We will provide all the necessary items needed for you and your kitten/kittens to be successful. Please contact us to inquire about being a foster parent or any questions regarding fostering kittens.
Volunteer
Saving kittens
We are always in need of volunteers. Click below to join our team and learn more about what we do.
Our Work
Campaigns & Projects
Bottle feeding newborns
We have dedicated volunteers that specialize in caring for newborns, giving them the best chance at living a long healthy loving life.
Safety and comfort
We have volunteers that are able to meet the different needs of each kitten. We give them a safe loving environment were they can grow socially and physically. Some are raised among dogs for social interaction. We also have older foster cats that help welcome them into their temporary homes.
Love
With our mission always in mind, we strive to find new strategies to make our Rescue efforts more effective. Contact us to learn more about our team’s hard work and commitment to this cause.
Meet the team
Coming soon!
Contact us
Call or email us and we’ll do our best with helping kittens in need or any question you may have. If you found a kitten please call and leave contact information if we don’t pick up please.